Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Federal Government, on Wednesday, granted Nigerian citizenship to 335 foreigners, who had earlier applied. Of the number, 245 persons were granted citizenship by naturalisation while 90 were granted citizenship by registration. The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzau, disclosed this to State House correspondents after a meeting of the Federal Executive Council […]

The post FG grants 335 foreigners Nigerian citizenship appeared first on Punch Newspapers.