FG insists on Abuja airport closure, Senate kicks

Posted January 13, 2017 6:26 am by Comments

John Ameh and Leke Baiyewu The Federal Government says it has budgeted the sum of N5.8bn for the repair of the runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; and the Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, appeared before the Senate on Thursday to give explanation on the […]

The post FG insists on Abuja airport closure, Senate kicks appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Amaechi, Sirika appear before Senate over Abuja airport closure The Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi; and Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, are currently in the chamber...
  2. Abuja Airport: Aviation minister Sirika briefs Senate on proposed closure Aviation minister, Hadi Sirika has appeared before a committee of the National Assembly to brief senators on the proposed closure...
  3. Abuja Airport: Aviation, Transportation Ministers Appear Before Senate The Minister of State for Aviation, Mr Hadi Sirika and the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, have appeared before...
  4. Abuja airport closure’ll affect economy – Experts Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja The planned closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja by the Federal Government for six weeks...
  5. FEC Approves Abuja Airport Closure For Repairs The Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport Abuja will be officially closed for six weeks to enable repair works on the runway...
  6. Senate summons Amaechi, Fashola, Sirika over Abuja Airport The Senate on Tuesday summoned the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, his Works, Power and Housing counterpart, Babatunde Fashola and...
  7. Aviation Minister to explain rationale behind Abuja Airport closure Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika The Minister of State for Aviation, Mr. Hadi Sirika, monday said the...
  8. Abuja Airport Closure: Minister to meet stakeholders The Minister of State for Aviation, Mr. Hadi Sirika The Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, will on Thursday...
  9. Niger Govt Offers Minna Airport as Alternative During Closure of Abuja Airport The Niger State Government has asked the federal government to consider using the Minna airport as an alternative airport during...
  10. Aviation Minister Inspects Kaduna Airport The Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika has inspected the Kaduna International Airport ahead of the planned closure of...

< YOHAIG home