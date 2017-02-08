FG tenders cash-loaded bags, guns recovered from Justice Ademola

Ade Adesomoju, Abuja The Federal Government on Wednesday tendered before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Maitama, Abuja, bags of cash in local and foreign currencies, guns, among other items allegedly recovered by operatives of the State Security Service from the house of a judge of the Federal High Court, Justice […]

