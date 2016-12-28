FG to buy N400m vehicles for Obasanjo, Jonathan others

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Federal Government will spend N400m on the purchase of vehicles for the nation’s former heads of government and their deputies in 2017. The figure formed part of the N9.882bn budgeted for the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation for the year. According to the details of the […]

