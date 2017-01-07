FG to establish Aviation University
Sen. Hadi Sirika, Minister of State , Aviation, on Saturday said plans were underway to establish Aviation University to promote research, development and production of higher level management manpower for the industry. The minister made the disclosure in an interview with Journalists shortly after a familiarisation tour of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) […]
