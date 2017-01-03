FG to repair 50 bridges with N270bn — Fashola

Maureen Ihua-Maduenyi The Federal Government plans to spend N270bn over the next three years on the rehabilitation of 50 bridges across the country, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said. The minster stated during an inspection tour of the rehabilitation of the Lagos Ring Road Bridge abutment and approach to the […]

