FG will provide affordable houses for Nigerians — Adeosun

Posted April 23, 2017 12:26 am by Comments

Ifeanyi Onuba

The  Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has said the Federal Government is committed to providing affordable houses for Nigerians.

She stated this when she met with representatives from international finance institutions at the World Bank Spring meetings holding in the United States to take forward discussions on Nigeria’s agenda to deliver affordable housing.

Winasbet.com

A statement on Saturday  from her Media Adviser, Mr Festus Akanbi, quoted the minister to have said that housing delivery was one of the main economic agenda of the Federal Government as it was key to stimulating economic activities.

She said, “Delivering affordable housing is critical to the delivery of our reform agenda and is one of the key pillars for implementation, which we have been discussing in Washington this week.

“Nigeria has an estimated housing deficit of 17 million units, and with an estimated increase of 900,000 annually. Some of the reasons for this are clear.

“Interest rates are high for both developers and home buyers, and the tenure of debt remains too short.

“As a result, we have to find a way to accelerate the provision of affordable homes. That is why we have established the Family Homes Fund.”

She added,  “We have requested N100bn in the 2017 budget and for the subsequent three years as part of the Medium Term Expenditure Framework;  this is seed funding from the government.

“But this is not solely a public sector scheme, it will be a partnership with the private sector and we are looking to mobilise additional resources from domestic and external sources.”

The minister said the fund would enable government to deliver discounted mortgages for homeowners, while also enabling access to attractive funding mechanisms for developers.

“We are piloting in six states and the results of those pilots will guide long-term programme implementation,” she added.

Copyright PUNCH.               
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com

 

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Lagos, World Bank partner on delivering affordable housing units L-R: Andrei Niyutin, Prince Gbolahan Lawal, Sinon Walley,Arc Foluso Adebayo Dipe and Guillenette Jaffrin in group picture after the meeting...
  2. Affordable homes now a reality SIR: It was an interesting experience to physically walk through reasonable living spaces built in Nigeria for less than N3million....
  3. Affordable housing: Stakeholders seek local mortgage financing solutions As part of efforts to ensure that Nigerians have easy access to affordable housing, stakeholders in the housing sector have...
  4. FG Plans N40 Billion Affordable Housing For Low Income Earners The Federal Government has announced plans to commit N40 billion to the provision of a comprehensive and affordable housing programme...
  5. FG Commits To Providing Affordable Housing In Nasarawa The Federal Government says it will not relent in its efforts to surmount the housing deficit of the country, which...
  6. Make housing affordable, NASFAT urges Ambode The Women wing of the Nasrul-lahi-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT) has urged the Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to provide affordable housing...
  7. It’s debatable if constituents should determine affordable housing —Fashola Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, said the issue of what constitutes affordable housing is still debatable,...
  8. Lagos, FG partner on affordable housing for federal and state civil servants The Lagos State Government and the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation on Thursday commenced talks on...
  9. Kano Governor To Provide Affordable Housing, Others Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing affordable housing, compulsory primary education and improved health...
  10. Nigeria seeks to provide affordable homes at N1.5 million “It will first of all drive down the affordability because the prices of houses in Nigeria are particularly very high.”...

< YOHAIG home