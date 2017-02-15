FG withholding Ekiti allocations to frustrate projects – Fayose

Posted February 15, 2017 7:26 am by Comments

Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has accused the Federal Government of directing the Federal Ministry of Finance to withhold the January Federal Allocation and the Budget Support Fund due to Ekiti State. The Federal Government, the governor argued, did this because of his criticisms of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration […]

The post FG withholding Ekiti allocations to frustrate projects – Fayose appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Fayose Commissions Road And Street Light Projects In Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose has commissioned the one kilometre dual carriage road and street light projects initiated by his administration in...
  2. Fayose not borrowing for capital projects – Ekiti government “Today, over N900 million is being deducted from Ekiti State allocation monthly.” The post Fayose not borrowing for capital projects...
  3. Stop intimidating Fayose, Ekiti federal lawmakers tell Buhari Members of the National Assembly caucus in the Senate and House of Representatives from Ekiti State have cautioned the Economic...
  4. No FG bailout for Ekiti – Fayose Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose on Tuesday, refuted that his state was bailed out of insolvency by the Federal Government,...
  5. Ekiti APC, PDP Trade Blames over State of Projects   The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ekiti State, has criticised Governor Ayodele Fayose for abandoning his predecessor’s legacy projects, saying...
  6. $1bn Eurobond will increase Nigeria’s economic woes – Fayose Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has said the Federal Government’s plan to secure $ 1bn Eurobond, with re-payment lasting...
  7. Bamidele to Fayose: Stop disgracing Ekiti people A member of the House of Representatives from Ekiti State, Opeyemi Bamidele, has expressed outrage over Governor Ayo Fayose’s relentless...
  8. Fayose backs Tuface, says he will join protest Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has declared his support for the nationwide protest led by Afro hip pop artiste,...
  9. PHOTOS: Fayose stops DSS from arresting Apostle Suleiman in Ekiti The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, in the early hours of Wednesday prevented the operatives of the Department of State...
  10. Fayose hails Osinbajo on CJN, hosts S/West govs Monday Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has hailed the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, for sending...

< YOHAIG home