FG withholding Ekiti allocations to frustrate projects – Fayose

Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has accused the Federal Government of directing the Federal Ministry of Finance to withhold the January Federal Allocation and the Budget Support Fund due to Ekiti State. The Federal Government, the governor argued, did this because of his criticisms of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration […]

