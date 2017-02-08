‘FG’ll provide incentives to investors in critical sectors’

Ifeanyi Onuba, Abuja The Federal Government on Tuesday said it would provide incentives and necessary logistic support to investors whose areas of interest were the development of the agriculture and energy sectors as well as industrialisation. The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udo Udoma, told a group of foreign investors coordinated by the […]

