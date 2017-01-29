FG’s school feeding project starts poorly — Investigation

Posted January 29, 2017 12:26 am by Comments

Femi Makinde, Samuel Awoyinfa, John Atoyebi, Olalekan Adetayo, Tony Okafor  and Clement Nnachi The implementation of the Federal Government’s free meal programme for public primary school pupils in the five pilot states of Anambra, Ebonyi, Oyo, Ogun and Osun states has started on a poor note. The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to […]

The post FG’s school feeding project starts poorly — Investigation appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. FG kicks starts ‘school feeding’ with 5.5 million pupils in Sept FEDERAL Government has disclosed that its National Home Grown School Feeding Programme would be kick started this September with 5.5...
  2. SIP: More States get funds for school feeding The Federal Government has released over N375 million this year to feed almost 700,000 primary school pupils in five states....
  3. Ogun kick starts model school operation with summer camp Ogun State government has kick started operations of its model school with a two week summer camp at one of...
  4. School feeding programme: FG’s delegation visits Osun A delegation of the Federal Government’s Home Grown School Feeding (HGSF) programme, an initiative which aims at feeding over 24...
  5. Osun bags award on school feeding programme Notwithstanding the financial challenges facing his administrationon, Osun state Governor, Rauf Aregbesola’s school feeding programme has received yet another recognition....
  6. 60% forex allocation to manufacturers poorly implemented – MAN Anna Okon and Success Nwogu The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria has faulted the implementation of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s...
  7. Aregbesola tasks Government on school feeding programme The Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, has said that social investment on the youths, particularly the school children, was...
  8. Jude Okoye’s Daughter Starts School (Photos) How time flies! The only daughter of P-Square’s manager, Jude Okoye, has started school. The proud dad posted a photo...
  9. Six Nigerian States Get 375m Naira For 10 Days Feeding Of School Pupils The Nigerian government says it has released over 375 million Naira this year to feed almost 700,000 primary school pupils...
  10. Abductors of Nigerian-Turkish school pupils, workers’ll pay for it – Amosun Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta The governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has vowed that those criminal elements behind the abduction...

< YOHAIG home