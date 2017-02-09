Film on Chibok girls premieres at Sundance Festival

Posted February 9, 2017 2:26 am by Comments

Ramon Oladimeji A short documentary film shot in Hausa language, which revolves around the experiences of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls, was recently screened at the prestigious Sundance International Film Festival in the United States.  The 10-minute documentary movie, titled Waiting for Hassana, tells the story of the Chibok kidnap from a single perspective – the […]

