Financial consultant, 40, arraigned over N2m fraud

A financial consultant, Okechi Pachela, on Friday appeared before An Ikeja Magistrate Court for allegedly obtained N2 million from Temidayo Akinleye, on the pretext of using the money for a contract. Pachela, who resides at No. 4, Shoyede Close, off Amoo, Agege, Ikeja, pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of conspiracy and obtaining money […]

