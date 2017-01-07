Fire destroys property, goods at Lagos Island market

Posted January 7, 2017 9:26 pm by Comments

A seven-storey building known as Brazas Plaza, located at the Balogun market extension in Lagos Island, was on Saturday gutted by fire, destroying goods, valuables and cash worth several millions of Naira. The incident resulted in gridlock in most parts of the Island, as a large number of traders and passersby besieged the vicinity, to […]

The post Fire destroys property, goods at Lagos Island market appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Traders collapse as fire destroys N3bn goods at Nnewi market A midnight fire on Thursday gutted the Nnewi Timber Market in the Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State,...
  2. Fire razes shops, destroys goods in Edo market Alexander Okere NO fewer than seven shops have been razed by fire at the Mission road market in Oredo Local...
  3. Multi-million Naira goods razed in Lagos Island fire •Traders count loses Nearly three weeks after a fire outbreak at the Balogun market, in Lagos Island destroyed properties worth...
  4. Goods Worth Millions of Naira Destroyed as Fire Guts 5 Buildings at Balogun Market in Lagos Goods worth millions of Naira were on Monday destroyed at the popular Balogun Market on the Lagos Island, the News...
  5. Property Worth Millions Of Naira Destroyed In Ibadan Market Fire Fire on Sunday razed part of Araromi Market at Agodi Gate in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, destroying goods...
  6. LASG demolishes Oshodi market, destroys goods Olaleye Aluko Hundreds of traders at the Owonifari Market in the Oshodi area of Lagos State arrived at the market...
  7. Fire destroys N5m goods at Sabongari Market Sabon Gari market The Chairman of the Sabongari Market Association in Kaduna State, Alhaji Ibrahim Mai-Gold, said on Tuesday that...
  8. Fire destroys Sokoto market A fire outbreak on Sunday night destroyed goods and properties worth millions of naira at the old market in Sokoto....
  9. Fire wreaks havoc, destroys 94 shops in Lagos market A devastating fire, on Sunday, destroyed 94 shops and goods worth millions of naira at a shopping complex, opposite Presbyterian...
  10. Fire guts multimillion naira property in Sokoto market A fire outbreak on Sunday night destroyed goods and properties worth millions of naira at the old market in Sokoto....

< YOHAIG home