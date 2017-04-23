Five things you didn’t know about the late Olumide Bakare

Saturday was a sad day for Nollywood. It was the day one of its shining stars, Olumide Bakare succumbed to death after battling for his life for several years.

While Olumide Bakare was very popular when he was alive, a few things were not known about him.

Here are five things you probably didn’t know about the late actor.

1. He was born on November 26, 1953

2. He believed strongly that his relationship with God did not have anything to do with his habits. That God only care about the heart.

He once told Encomium Magazine in an interview: “God doesn’t care about habit but your heart. How clean is your heart to God and people around you? How do you sail across the ocean of your life and all that? All these are what God cares about. It is not about whether you smoke or drink. Even those who don’t smoke and drink, worse things happen to them. I am a very straight forward person I have been in all these habits for about 45 years and I want to tell you, no shaking.”

3. After indulging himself for 30 years since 1968, The father of three children from two women stopped smoking Indian Hemp in 1998.

4. He began his full time acting career from Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) as Chief Koko, in the popular sitcom, Koko Close.

5. He died from a disease diagnosed as Dissecting Aortic Aneurysm and Pulmonary Embolism.