Five ways tech gadgets may be affecting your health

Posted February 15, 2017 2:26 am by Comments

Ozioma Ubabukoh Tech gadgets have no doubt made our daily activities easier. It seems technology has an answer for everything. However, what you should know is that for everything that has advantages, there are also disadvantages. In this case, the disadvantage or side effect of technology is the negative impact it is having on your […]

The post Five ways tech gadgets may be affecting your health appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. 5 Tech Gadgets you can hardly do without The evolvement of technology over the decades has made it compulsory to use them. These technologies which come in various...
  2. Five ways to keep your tech swag despite high electricity tariffs The Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress have been kicking against it all week, but many Nigerians who...
  3. We’re investing in Science &Tech research to address Nigeria’s health challenges – Onu Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu says his ministry is building a strong alliance for research development to...
  4. Selfie Lovers Beware: Eight Ways Your Gadgets May Be Harming You ‘Selfie Lovers’ beware, You may be inviting pains while taking selfies, according to this new report, repeated selfie taking may...
  5. Six ways to be technologically productive Intelligent technology is obviously changing how the world does things; everyone is empowered to do more, ‘and less’. By harnessing...
  6. Guard allegedly steals N15.7m gadgets from Google store An Ikeja Magistrate Court on Thursday granted N3million bail to a security guard, Nurudeen Lateef, accused of burglary and stealing...
  7. Health mistakes busy moms make As a working mother, you tend to focus more on the welfare of everyone around you, while your own health...
  8. Tech Trends: Managing The Risks Of Cyberspace To cope with and alleviate the negative impact of cyberspace activities, organizations must increase risk management to include cyber resilience. The...
  9. Japan clears confusion over high-tech toilets Japan’s toilet chiefs say they have come up with a plan to stop tourists getting their knickers in a twist...
  10. Buhari’s health and the health of the nation Niyi Akinnaso Let us not deceive ourselves. President Muhammadu Buhari is not well. He is sick. He is ill. He...

< YOHAIG home