Flying cars launched in French Riviera

Posted April 20, 2017 10:26 pm by Comments

Flying cars might seem like the stuff of science fiction, but two prototypes were launched Thursday on the French Riviera, at an event showcasing “supercars” in Monaco.

Dutch and Slovak companies unveiled their designs as world premieres in the tiny well-heeled principality, where luxury automakers have gathered until Sunday for the Top Marques showcase event.

Bratislava-based Aeromobil, whose first prototype presented two years ago suffered an accident, is back with a “new generation” of flying vehicle named after the firm which makes it.

Winasbet.com

“We are taking reservations from today for deliveries expected in 2020, after the process of (regulatory) approvals is completed,” the Slovak firm’s spokesman Stefan Vadocz told AFP.

The Aeromobil vehicle, six metres long and with a fully-deployed span of nine metres, is a normal four-wheeled car which can unfold its wings to transform itself into a plane able to fly two passengers at a cruising speed of 260 km/h for up to 750 kilometres.

The price? Between 1.2 and 1.5 million euros, depending on options chosen.

Its Dutch rival for the futuristic vehicle type, the Pal-V Liberty, is the brainchild of Robert Dingemanse, whose company is based near Breda in the south of the Netherlands.

His crossover car-plane is more compact, at four metres long, and should be deliverable as early as next year, once official approvals are secured. He is already taking orders for a vehicle which will cost between 299,000 and 499,000 euros.

The Dutch flying car is in fact a gyrocopter with three wheels and a retractable rotor. It can carry two people at a cruising speed of 160 km/h for between 400-500 kilometres.

It is “one of the safest flying machines on the planet,” able to fly “whatever the weather conditions,” say its designers.

Users of the the Aeromobil and the Pal-V Liberty will require both a driving licence and a pilot’s qualification.

AFP

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Flying Cars 2017: Which Of These Flying Cars Would You Wish To Have The idea of flying cars has been around for decades but could they ever go mainstream? These companies are trying...
  2. In France: Electricity’s digital future has dawned on the French Riviera Carros in France holds the world’s first smart solar grid, a system that could one day allow cities to generate...
  3. French Riviera braces for Saudi royals after beach lockdown King Salman of Saudi Arabia arrives in France on Saturday for a Riviera holiday, with the closure of the beach...
  4. Manu Garba: Flying Eagles won’t be overconfident Flying Eagles’ head  coach, Manu Garba, has hinted that there won’t be complacency when the U20 national team face Dolphins...
  5. WYC: Garba worried over Flying Eagles’ defence Flying Eagles coach, Manu Garba, has admitted the defence remains his major worry going into the FIFA U-20 World Cup,...
  6. Flying Eagles relocate to Lagos for Sudan clash The 35-man Flying Eagles delegation comprises 28 players and seven officials. The post Flying Eagles relocate to Lagos for Sudan...
  7. Top 10 Cars Recommended For Nigerian Roads Taking the Nigerian problem into perspective we decided to undertake a research of some cars which were built for the...
  8. Nigeria Flying Eagles Are African U20 Champions Nigeria Flying Eagles have emerged Champions of the the African Under-20 Championship after beating host, Senegal, with just a goal....
  9. Lessons of Flying Eagles qualification Yesterday morning Nigerians breathed a sigh of relief when the Flying Eagles overcame a nervy start to beat Hungary by...
  10. Effect Of Bad Shock Absorbers On Cars THE HIDDEN DANGER OF WORN OUT SHOCK ABSORBERS What is a shock absorber?Shock absorbers might not be the most exciting...

< YOHAIG home