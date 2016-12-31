Football: China set to shatter transfer records

Posted December 31, 2016 7:26 am by Comments

“Biggest”, “hugest”, “most ever”. Analysts are piling up the superlatives as China prepares to splash out astronomical sums for footballing talent during the winter transfer window in deals that analysts say involve more money than sense. Last year Chinese teams broke the Asian transfer record four times in an acquisition spree that outstripped even the […]

The post Football: China set to shatter transfer records appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. China’s province records new Zika case South China’s Guangdong Province on Tuesday confirmed a new Zika case, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the province...
  2. Chinese football dangerous for all teams – Conte Antonio Conte, the manager of English side Chelsea FC, believes the huge money being spent on players by Chinese clubs...
  3. China’s five record signings After Shanghai SIPG confirmed the arrival of Chelsea’s Brazilian midfielder Oscar on Friday, here are the five Asian-record signings announced...
  4. Three Chinese activists jailed in China Al Jazeera Three Chinese rights activists were sentenced to jail by a court on Friday in Guangzhou in southern China....
  5. China journalist, 71, jailed five years A Chinese court on Thursday reduced the seven-year jail sentence given to a 71-year-old Chinese journalist convicted of “leaking state...
  6. Miss World contestant prevented from entering China Al Jazeera A Chinese-born Canadian model says she was barred from entering China to participate in the Miss World pageant....
  7. Chelsea’s Oscar to move to China for £60m Brazilian international midfielder Oscar is to become the latest big name to move to China in a £60 million transfer...
  8. China to invest $60bn in Nigeria The People’s Republic of China has said it will invest $ 60bn in Nigeria. Chargé d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy...
  9. FIFA hit Real, Atletico with one year transfer bans FIFA on Thursday banned Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid from buying players for one year over their dealing in under-age...
  10. Real Madrid to appeal transfer ban Real Madrid have confirmed that they will appeal Fifa’s decision to hand them a transfer ban for the next two...

< YOHAIG home