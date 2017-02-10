Ifeanyi Onuba, Abuja After series of delays, the Federal Government on Thursday released the pricing of its $ 1bn Eurobond, disclosing that the bond was approximately eight times oversubscribed with orders in excess of $ 7.8bn. The subscription rate was contained in a statement by the Director of Information in the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mr. Salisu […]

The post Foreign investors stake $ 7.8bn on Nigeria’s $ 1bn Eurobond appeared first on Punch Newspapers.