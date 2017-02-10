Foreign investors stake $7.8bn on Nigeria’s $1bn Eurobond

Posted February 10, 2017 3:26 am by Comments

Ifeanyi Onuba, Abuja After series of delays, the Federal Government on Thursday released the pricing of its $ 1bn Eurobond, disclosing that the bond was approximately eight times oversubscribed with orders in excess of $ 7.8bn. The subscription rate was contained in a statement by the Director of Information in the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mr. Salisu […]

The post Foreign investors stake $ 7.8bn on Nigeria’s $ 1bn Eurobond appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Fitch rates Nigeria’s upcoming Eurobond B+ By Babajide Komolafe GLOBAL rating agency, Fitch Ratings,Monday, assigned B+ ratings to Nigeria’s upcoming $ 1 billion Eurobond. A B+...
  2. N’Assembly approves $1bn Eurobond sale as investors worry over oil, forex risk Nigeria’s parliament has approved the Federal Government’s request to sell a $ 1 billion Eurobond to help the country finance...
  3. Nigeria’s $1 Billion Eurobond Oversubscribed By 7 Folds Nigerian government officials have successfully wrapped up sales of the country’s Eurobond, after a 4-city roadshow in the US and...
  4. Nigeria receives more than 100 foreign investors in 7 months – NIPC The Executive Director, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Mrs Uju Baba, on Saturday said that more than 100 foreign investors...
  5. Economic crisis: Foreign investors cut commitment at Nigeria Stock Exchange NSE data shows that foreign portfolio investment dipped to N69.33 billion in September, compared with N81.13 billion in August. The...
  6. “Nigeria To Make Forex More Flexible, Conclude Eurobond End Of Q1” – Osinbajo Nigeria hopes to conclude the sale of a $ 1 billion Eurobond by the end of the first quarter of...
  7. Nigeria Appoints Transaction Parties To Execute Eurobond Programme The Nigerian government on Wednesday approved the appointment of five transaction advisers to run handle issuance of the proposed one-billion-dollar Eurobond...
  8. FG announces recovery of N793m unremitted MDAs revenue FEDERAL Government has announced that it has recovered the sum of N793 million from various Federal Agencies after the Ministry...
  9. Russia to sell off stake in gun-maker Kalashnikov Russian state-run holding company Rostec announced Friday it has agreed to sell off a stake in Russian gun-maker Kalashnikov as part of...
  10. GTBank launches cash tender of $500m Eurobond Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) last week announced a cash tender for its $ 500 million at 7.50 per cent Eurobond...

< YOHAIG home