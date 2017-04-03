Former PDP governorship aspirant, 500 others defect to APC

Etim Ekpimah, Uyo

A former People’s Democratic Party aspirant in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Ime Ekanem, has defected to the All Progressives Congress, ahead of 2019 general elections.

Ekanem defected with over 500 of its loyalists to APC on Monday.

The defection of Ekanem, from Uruan Local Government Area, came on the heels of defections by high profile PDP members including Senator Nelson Effiong (Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District); Mr. Emmanuel Ukoette, House of Representatives member for Oruk Anam\Ukanafun among others in Ikot Abasi and Ikot Ekpene federal constituencies.

Other high profile individuals in the state that had left the PDP for APC include former Petroleum Minister, Otuekong Don Etiebet; former Secretary to the State Government, Umana Umana and now Managing Director of the Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority, and fomer Deputy Governor, Nsima Ekere, now NDDC MD.

The defection was announced at a ceremony at the primary school field, Ibiaku Uruan, Northern Uruan Ward II. The event was witnessed by chieftains of APC, ward leaders, youths, and women of the party.

The APC Ward Chairman, Mr. Etimbuk Mbom, who received the defectors, commended them for what he described as a big, bold step to join forces with a more formidable party in its quest to dislodge the ruling PDP from the Hilltop Mansion (Government House), in 2019.

He added that the party would continue to throw its doors open to willing members with genuine intentions as the state APC continues its rebuilding process towards the big polls in 2019.

“I can assure you that our doors are open to people with good intentions to be part of us as we continue the rebuilding process towards the 2019 general elections,” he said.

Ekanem said his mission to APC was in line with his conviction that it remains the best platform with which the dividends of democracy could be transmitted to Uruan people.

  PRINCE UMOH April 3rd, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    welcome to our great party, PDP will soon go in exile in Akwa ibom state coming 2019.

