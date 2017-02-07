Four okada riders crushed to death in Abuja

Adelani Adepegba, Abuja Four commercial motorcyclists  lost their lives on Monday in Abuja when a MAN-Diesel tipper rammed into a Toyota Camry car which lost control and subsequently crushed the men to death. The motorcyclists were waiting for passengers beside the Public Service Institute by Dutse-Alhaji Junction along Murtala Muhammed Expressway (Kubwa Road), Abuja when […]

