Adelani Adepegba, Abuja Four commercial motorcyclists lost their lives on Monday in Abuja when a MAN-Diesel tipper rammed into a Toyota Camry car which lost control and subsequently crushed the men to death. The motorcyclists were waiting for passengers beside the Public Service Institute by Dutse-Alhaji Junction along Murtala Muhammed Expressway (Kubwa Road), Abuja when […]

The post Four okada riders crushed to death in Abuja appeared first on Punch Newspapers.