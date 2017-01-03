Award winning writer, Fredrick Mordi, speaks on his debut collection of stories, The Familiar Stranger and other Stories, AKEEM LASISI writes Gradually, what is close to vanity content is growing among young Nigerian writers. It may be impolite to describe any content as vanity, but more emerging writers are moving away from ‘big’ issues such […]

The post Fredrick Mordi pricks conscience of Familiar Stranger appeared first on Punch Newspapers.