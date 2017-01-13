French prosecutors to probe Renault diesel emissions
French investigators will probe Renault over suspected “cheating” in emissions tests of diesel motors, the Paris prosecutors office said Friday, causing shares in the automaker to fall sharply. Following a massive emissions scandal involving Germany’s Volkswagen, independent French experts found dangerously high levels of emissions from diesel engines of several carmakers, including Renault. Prosecutors have […]
