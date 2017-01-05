FUT Minna expels 700 students

The Federal University of Technology, Minna, has expelled 700 students for various offences ranging from bad behaviour to poor academic performance in the 2015/2016 academic session. The institution’s vice-chancellor, Prof. Musbau Akanji, revealed this on Thursday during the 30th matriculation ceremony of the university in Minna. The institution matriculated 5,141 students for the 2016/2017 academic […]

