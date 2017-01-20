Gambia’s Jammeh in 11th-hour talks over handover crisis

Regional leaders held 11th-hour talks with Gambia’s Yahya Jammeh to persuade him to hand over power peacefully Friday, as troops from five African nations stood by ready to intervene failing a negotiated deal. As evening fell over Gambia’s capital Banjul, Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz and Guinea’s Alpha Conde, who flew in around noon, […]

