Regional leaders held 11th-hour talks with Gambia’s Yahya Jammeh to persuade him to hand over power peacefully Friday, as troops from five African nations stood by ready to intervene failing a negotiated deal. As evening fell over Gambia’s capital Banjul, Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz and Guinea’s Alpha Conde, who flew in around noon, […]

The post Gambia’s Jammeh in 11th-hour talks over handover crisis appeared first on Punch Newspapers.