GENCOS have 12,000MW power generation capacity – APGC

The Association of Power Generation Companies says it has the capacity to generate 12,000MW to reduce the electricity needs of Nigerians.

The Executive Secretary of APGC, Joy Ogaji, on Thursday said the GENCOs currently have available 8,000 MW capacity, given the readiness of the transmission and distribution networks to absorb the power generated.

He said, “Currently, the generation companies have an installed capacity of 12,500 MW if you put all of them together, they have a capacity to give Nigerians 12,500MW.

“Then they have an available capacity of 8,000MW, out of that 8,000MW, Transmission Company or the transporter that can take this power from us to give to the distribution has a capacity of maximum 5,500, which is what they claim, but we believe they can’t take more than 4,500.

“A system stress test that was conducted on the distribution lines shows that the distribution companies (DISCOs), can take a maximum of 4,600MW.

“With the available capacity, I have 8,000MW if I say okay, come and take no one can take’’.

On current reduction in power generation despite its capacity to produce more, she said paucity of funds hindered GENCOs from procuring gas to fire their power plants.

“For now we don’t have vandalism problem but inability to pay for gas.

“How do we pay for the gas, my people were paid a week ago for the electricity generated in January.

“And when they put 100 percent on the grid, maximally they have been paid 30 percent, of the money this is one of the issues,’’ she said.

“As we speak, the sector owes the generation companies about N600bn, unpaid for power that have been generated and consumed already, about N600bn.

“Now Federal Government came to announce on March 1, that they are bringing N701bn for the generation companies.

“Where is this money, that N701bn where is the money, we have written to government, please show us where this money is.’’

Ogaji also said it was important to overhaul the transmission and distribution networks in the country to facilitate the supply of more electricity to Nigerians.

She said the GENCOs were ready to advance power generation in the country.

