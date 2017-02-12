Germany elects ‘anti-Trump’ Steinmeier as new president

Billed as Germany’s “anti-Trump”, centre-left former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Sunday as the new ceremonial head of state. The 61-year-old, who regularly polls as Germany’s most popular politician, will represent the EU’s top economy abroad and act as a kind of moral arbiter for the nation. His Social Democrats (SPD) hope the appointment […]

