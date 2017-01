Olivier Giroud scored a stupendous “scorpion kick” volley as Arsenal climbed to third place in the Premier League table with a 2-0 New Year’s Day victory over Crystal Palace, AFP reports. Giroud netted with a breathtaking improvised strike reminiscent of Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s recent goal for Manchester United and Alex Iwobi was also on target at […]

The post Giroud nets wonder goal appeared first on Punch Newspapers.