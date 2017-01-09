Niyi Odebode, John Alechenu, Olusola Fabiyi, Friday Olokor, Ifeanyi Onuba and Success Nwogu There are strong indications that the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Okechukwu Enelamah, and the Executive Secretary of the Financial Regulatory Council of Nigeria, Mr. Jim Obazee, are currently engaged in a face-off over an FRCN regulation, which stipulates 20 […]

The post Governance code: Minister, FRCN boss clash over Adeboye, others appeared first on Punch Newspapers.