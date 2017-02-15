Govt destroys N10m pirated films, equipment

Sesan Olufowobi The government of Lagos State has destroyed illegal movies and equipment worth N10m. The Executive Secretary, Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board, Mr. Dele Balogun, on Tuesday said the movies included pirated and unclassified local and international movies, as well as duplicating machines which were seized in a raid on some areas […]

