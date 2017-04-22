Group seeks to empower youths

Sandra Ogunfiditi

A non-governmental organisation which is focussed on youth empowerment, the Leadership Empowerment and Resource Network, has promised to provide leadership training to youths during the 8th edition of its programme tagged, “Time out with youths.”

The group, an initiative of a former First Lady of Lagos State, Dame Abimbola Fashola, said this year’s training would be exciting and educative.

LEARN’s Project Manager, Mrs. Bisi Awoyomi, said various resource persons would feature at the event and that interested youths between 15 and 30 years old should register.

