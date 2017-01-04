Groups ask court to sack SGF, declare EFCC’s chair seat vacant

Posted January 4, 2017 6:26 am by Comments

Ade Adesomoju, Abuja Two groups, Save Nigeria Group and Kingdom Human Rights Foundation International, have filed a suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking orders compelling President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Babachir Lawal, and declare the chairmanship position of the Economic and Financial Crimes […]

The post Groups ask court to sack SGF, declare EFCC’s chair seat vacant appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Jonathan’s ex-aide urges court to sack Secondus as PDP chair A former political adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Ali Gulak, has urged a Federal High Court , sitting in...
  2. Declare Joshua Dariye’s Senate seat vacant, PDP tells INEC “In 2015, Sen. Dariye contested and was elected on the platform of the PDP as senator.” The post Declare Joshua...
  3. PDP tells INEC to declare Dariye’s seat vacant Joshua Dariye The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare...
  4. Edo PDP members ask court to sack party Chair AGGRIEVED members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Edo State have approached the High Court in Benin, challenging the...
  5. Arms scandal: EFCC to arraign ex-PDP chair, son The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission will this week arraign a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Haliru Mohammed,...
  6. Declare Adoke wanted, Sagay tells EFCC Eniola Akinkuotu The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has told the Economic and Financial Crimes...
  7. No Court can sack AIG Mbu, Judge rules Justice Buba dismissed a suit to declare Mr. Mbu’s seat vacant. The post No Court can sack AIG Mbu, Judge...
  8. BREAKING: Ex-PDP chair, Haliru Bello, arrives court in wheelchair Ex-PDP chair, Haliru Bello, arrives court in Abuja for his arraignment over Dasuki’s stolen funds meant for the purchase of...
  9. Crisis looms as AKHA declares another seat vacant The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly on Tueday declared another seat vacant,  following a confirmation of the defection of...
  10. S’Court judgment doesn’t affect my senatorial seat —Andy Uba The Senator representing Anambra-South Senatorial District, Mr. Andy Uba, who was sacked by the Supreme Court on Friday, has urged...

< YOHAIG home