Guidelines: NOC hails Dalung

the executive committee of the Nigeria Olympic Committee has applauded sports minister Solomon Dalung for agreeing to amend the guidelines for the May 30 federation elections.

The guidelines, which were released by the minister in Abuja on April 13, was marred by protests following the provision barring federation bosses who are either presidents or vice-presidents of international sports bodies from seeking election to the office of the president or vice-president of any national federation.

Also in the guidelines, persons who have served as presidents of federations for two consecutive terms are not eligible to contest the elections.

But Dalung bowed to pressure to amend the guidelines and remove the contentious provisions after meeting with NOC officials and federation presidents on Friday.

NOC president Habu Gumel said the committee was happy with the minister for dropping the contentious provisions.

“All the stakeholders applaud the sports minister for his handling of the disagreement and resolving it amicably,” the Nigeria Volleyball Federation boss said in a statement on Sunday.

“This shows that he is a true democrat, a lawyer who understands the implications of disobeying rules and he has demonstrated his undying love for Nigerian sports.”

Dalung said, ‘‘We decided to make amendments to some of the guidelines after wide consultations with the stakeholders in the industry to conform with the IOC Charter and international best practices.”

