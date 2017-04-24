Guidelines: NOC hails Dalung

the executive committee of the Nigeria Olympic Committee has applauded sports minister Solomon Dalung for  agreeing to amend the guidelines for the May 30  federation elections.

The guidelines, which were released by the minister in Abuja on April 13, was marred by protests  following the provision barring    federation bosses who are  either presidents or vice-presidents of international sports bodies from seeking election  to the office of the president or vice-president of any national federation.

Also in the guidelines,  persons who have served as presidents of federations for two consecutive terms  are not eligible to contest the elections.

But Dalung bowed to pressure to amend the guidelines  and remove the contentious provisions   after meeting  with NOC officials  and federation presidents on Friday.

NOC president   Habu Gumel said the committee was happy with the  minister for  dropping the contentious provisions.

“All the stakeholders applaud the sports minister for his handling of the disagreement and resolving it amicably,” the Nigeria Volleyball Federation boss said in a statement on Sunday.

 “This shows that he is a true democrat, a lawyer who understands the implications of disobeying rules and he has demonstrated his undying love for Nigerian sports.”

Dalung said, ‘‘We decided to make amendments to some of the guidelines after wide consultations with the stakeholders in the industry to conform with the IOC Charter and international best practices.”

