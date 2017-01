Stanley Opara Guinness Nigeria Plc has announced its intention to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting of its shareholders to approve resolutions for a rights issue. The EGM had been scheduled for January 24, 2017 in Lagos, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday. Guinness Nigeria, in the statement, said it believed that the rights […]

The post Guinness Nigeria to approve rights issue at EGM appeared first on Punch Newspapers.