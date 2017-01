Shots rang out at a military base in Abidjan on Saturday as a mutiny by disgruntled troops appeared to spread to Ivory Coast’s economic capital despite government efforts to defuse the crisis. The widening unrest came after troops seized control of Bouake, the country’s second city, firing rocket launchers in the streets in an angry […]

The post Gunfire in Abidjan as Ivory Coast mutiny spreads appeared first on Punch Newspapers.