Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt Gunmen on Sunday abducted a female lecturer, Leeyira Sinee, on her way to a church in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State. It was gathered that Sinee lectures in the Department of Computer Science, Kenule Sara-Wiwa Polytechnic, also located in the area. The gunmen were said to be masked, […]

