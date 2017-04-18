Gunmen kill two Imo youth leaders

Chidiebube Okeoma, Owerri

Some gunmen have killed two youth leaders in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

The killings, our correspondent learnt, occurred at Eke Obollo on Monday.

Witnesses told our correspondent that the four gunmen, who were in a Jeep, killed Uzoma Ebo, aka Van Dan, and another youth leader, identified simply as Chinedu, aka Master, at about 8.15pm.

They said the youths were shot dead at the Okeosisi Bar, a popular pub in the area.

A source said the gunmen, on arriving at the scene, shot continuously into the air to scare away residents.

He said, “On arrival, the gunmen shot into the air, apparently to scare people away. They then went straight to where Ebo, one of the youth leaders of the community was drinking, and shot him repeatedly on the hands and abdomen until he died.

“They equally shot another youth leader, Chinedu, on his chest. On confirming their deaths, the assailants drove off in their Jeep immediately.”

The source said the killings caused confusion in the community, adding that nobody knew the reason for the attack on the two youth leaders.

Confirming the killings of the youths to our correspondent on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Andrew Enwerem, said operatives of the command were deployed in the scene after the police received a distress call.

He said, “Immediately we got information that some gunmen killed two youths in the community, the Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, dispatched a team of crack police officers to the crime scene. However, before the men got there, the assailants had fled.”

He said the command had commenced investigation into the incident, adding that the scene of the crime had been condoned off with a view to apprehending the gunmen.

