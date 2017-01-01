Satguru Maharaji ji, the founder of the One Love Family sect, has called on the African Union (AU) to tackle the crises rocking some African countries before they get worse. Maharaji ji made the call while addressing newsmen at the Satguru Maharaji ji Village in Ibadan. He urged the AU to invite the leaders of […]

The post Guru Maharaji ji urges AU to tackle crises rocking African countries appeared first on Punch Newspapers.