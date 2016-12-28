Harmattan haze: Airlines blame poor visibility on obsolete equipment

Maureen Ihua-Maduenyi and Okechukwu Nnodim The Airline Operators of Nigeria has blamed the inability of domestic carriers to operate scheduled flight services due to poor visibility in recent days on obsolete navigational aids at the nation’s airports. According to the AON, the nation is still operating the category I visibility, also known as CAT 1, […]

