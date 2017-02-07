Hawker, six-month-old baby crushed in Lagos accident

Samson Folarin There was confusion on Ajibulu Street in the Mafoluku, Oshodi area of Lagos State, after a truck driver crushed a bread hawker and her baby. It was learnt that while the hawker, Tawa Nurudeen, survived the crash, her six-month-old daughter, Nimota, died. The child was reportedly confirmed dead by a doctor at Jericho […]

