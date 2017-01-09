Health attendant found dead in hospital with stab wounds

Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki) A health attendant working with a private hospital, Smile Hospital, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, Mrs. Nnenna Usulor, on Monday has been found dead in the hospital premises. Investigations by our correspondent revealed that the deceased was found dead with stab wounds, after a prayer held in the hospital and organised by the hospital’s owner. According to […]

