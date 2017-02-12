Herdsman’s killing: Fayose vows to punish perpetrators

Kamarudeen Ogundele ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has vowed to ensure the prosecution of the killers of a herdsman, Ahmed Dele. Dele was beheaded by unknown persons in Omu town, Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State. It was learnt that the victim was pursued by his assailants while on a grazing expedition before they […]

The post Herdsman's killing: Fayose vows to punish perpetrators

