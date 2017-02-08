Ovie Okpare, Warri The corpse of one of the missing policemen after a gun battle between suspected Fulani herdsmen and a crack team of the police from Ughelli Area Command on Sunday has been recovered in a river near Ohoror community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State. Sources told our correspondent that […]

The post Herdsmen, police clash: Corpse of missing policeman found in river appeared first on Punch Newspapers.