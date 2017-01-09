Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Presidency on Monday said the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, did not use the funds of the Nigeria High Commission in London to pay his medical bills during his recent visit for emergency medical treatment. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, […]

The post High Commission didn’t pay for Kyari’s medical – Presidency appeared first on Punch Newspapers.