Gonzalo Higuain struck his 21st Serie A brace to go joint-top in the scoring charts as Juventus opened up a seven-point lead with a comfortable 2-0 win at Cagliari on Sunday. Higuain’s 17th and 18th goals of the league season means the Argentina striker is tied with Roma front man Edin Dzeko, who missed a […]

The post Higuain double downs Cagliari as Juve march on appeared first on Punch Newspapers.