Hoodlum rapes woman, snatches her bag

A manhunt has been launched after a woman was robbed and raped at knife-point in a horrific daytime attack in south east London.

The victim, aged in her 40s, was walking through Sutcliffe Park in Kidbrooke when a man threatened her with a knife, before launching into a sickening sex attack.

Following the brutal assault, which took place around 2.15pm on Wednesday, the rapist stole the victim’s handbag before fleeing the scene.

Reports suggest the victim’s cries were heard by passers-by who ran to help her.

Abby Nicole, 19, was walking her dogs through the park with her boyfriend and a friend when they heard the woman in distress.

Speaking to the Standard, she said: “We heard a horrifying scream, one that didn’t sound like someone playing around.

“All three of us knew something was wrong so we ran to where the scream had come from and saw a man running off and another man chasing after him.

“We then saw a woman sitting on the grass, crying her eyes out and went straight over to her.

“She then claimed she had been approached by a young black male who was carrying a knife and he proceeded to drag her into the bushes and then go on to rape her.

“She said before he left, he took all of her belongings including her bag, money and phone.

Police say the woman was taken to hospital for treatment. She has since been discharged and is being supported by specialist officers.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “The suspect is described as a black male, aged in his early 20s.

“He was wearing dark clothing and carrying a JD Sports drawstring-style bag.

“The victim’s handbag – described as white with long handles/straps – was also stolen.”

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Sexual Offences Exploitation and Child Abuse Command are investigating.

