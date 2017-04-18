Hoodlums kill policeman in beer parlour, steal rifle

Simon Utebor,

Yenagoa

Barely one week after a policeman lost his service rifle to some gunmen, another policeman has been attacked and killed by unidentified hoodlums in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

The unnamed policeman was reportedly killed in a beer parlour in the state capital.

It was learnt that the hoodlums stole a police AK-47 rifle after murdering the cop at one of the relaxation spots on Hospital Road.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, reportedly created pandemonium in the area. Many restaurants were reported to have been shut and other commercial activities grounded.

A source said the policeman went to the beer parlour to enjoy himself.

The source said unknown to the victim, some hoodlums, who were interested in his rifle, had joined him at the bar, pretending to be customers.

He said, “After taking some bottles of beer, the policeman stood up and went to the backyard to urinate, while clutching to his rifle.

“The gang followed him to the backyard where they attacked and killed him. They fled with his gun.’’

It was learnt that the police later raided shanties occupied by prostitutes in the area, in a bid to apprehend the fleeing hoodlums.

A police source confirmed the incident to PUNCH Metro on Tuesday.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa State Police Command, Mr. Asinim Butswat, were unsuccessful, as he was said to be in a meeting with the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Asuquo Amba.

