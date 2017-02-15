Hospital conducts three vagina reconstruction surgeries in Sokoto

The Maryam Abacha Children and Women Hospital, Sokoto has successfully conducted advanced vagina reconstruction surgeries on three women with Vesico Vaginal Fistula. Vaginal reconstruction is the creation of a new or artificial vagina after surgery to remove part or the entire vagina; it is also used as a treatment for vaginal cancer. Sokoto state Commissioner […]

