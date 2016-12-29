How apps help motorists to navigate Lagos’ chaotic traffic
Foreign and indigenous firms are using technology to solve one of the biggest problems confronting city dwellers in Nigeria, gridlock on the roads, creating better job opportunities for many people and enabling users to cut through heavy traffic with ease and in comfort, OZIOMA UBABUKOH writes When Moses Iheanacho left the university five years ago, […]
The post How apps help motorists to navigate Lagos’ chaotic traffic appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
What do you think?