How cultists killed my son – Father of murdered ex-Eaglet Uzama

Posted December 31, 2016 12:26 am by Comments

Alexander Okere and Idris Adesina The father of murdered former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles defender, Douglas Uzama, has disclosed to Saturday PUNCH how suspected cultists tricked his son away from home and killed him at a nearby bar in Benin City, the Edo State capital. The 18-year-old Gombe United defender was killed on Thursday […]

The post How cultists killed my son – Father of murdered ex-Eaglet Uzama appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Father of murdered Abuja toddler recounts ordeal Leke Baiyewu, Abuja Mr. Umar Suleiman, whose two-year-old daughter, Khadija, was abducted in the Kuje area of Abuja and whose...
  2. Cultists kill father, son in Benue Attah Ede, Makurdi A suspected cult group on Thursday killed a father and his son in Makurdi, the Benue State...
  3. Cop Alleged To Be Cult Member Killed In Ondo By Suspected Cultists A police corporal, Mr Solomon Sunday, alleged to be a secret cult member, has been murdered at Aule area of...
  4. Foster father of man allegedly killed by wife dies The family of Lowo Oyediran-Ajanaku, who was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife, Yewande, was on Monday thrown into...
  5. Cultists stab man, 21, to death in Lagos Ifako United Football Club goalkeeper, 21-year-old Owawu Samuel, was Friday stabbed to death. The PM news reports that he was...
  6. Suspected cultists paraded in Edo over attack on church Alexander Okere, Benin Five suspected cultists have been paraded by the Edo State Police Command in connection with an alleged...
  7. Cultists kill policeman in Ondo  Peter Dada, Akure Some gunmen suspected to be cultists killed a policeman identified as Solomon Sunday at Aule area of Akure,...
  8. 23-yr-old bread seller raped, murdered In Benin UNKNOWN assailants reportedly kidnapped, raped and murdered a 23-year-old-woman, simply identified as Joy Okoh in Benin, Edo State, and left...
  9. Cultists storm Rivers community, kill three Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt   Gunmen suspected to be cultists stormed Oyorokoto community in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers...
  10. 3SC player killed near cultists’ shrine –Army Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt THE Nigerian Army said on Tuesday that Mr. Joseph Izu, the 3SC footballer, who was shot...

< YOHAIG home