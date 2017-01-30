How Nigerians can defeat corruption – Archbishop Kaigama

Posted January 30, 2017 3:26 pm by Comments

The war against corruption can succeed only if Nigerians can have positive attitude change (thinking, feeling and behaving constructively), a cleric, Archbishop Ignatus Kaigama has said. The cleric stated this on Monday at the 50 years anniversary celebration of the Association of Sacred Heart of Jesus and Immaculate Heart of Mary at St Mary’s Catholic […]

The post How Nigerians can defeat corruption – Archbishop Kaigama appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Better days are ahead – Catholic Archbishop tells Nigerians The Catholic Archbishop of Metropolitan See of Lagos, Most Reverend Adewale Martins has assured Nigerians that there are better days...
  2. Augustine varsity to meet educational needs of Nigerians – Archbishop The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Reverend Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, has said the newly established Catholic Church-owned university, Augustine University,...
  3. Corruption: Archbishop Martins advises President Buhari on way forward Archbishop Alfred Martins of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos on Wednesday urged President Muhammed Buhari to put in place fool-proof...
  4. Live up to your vows, Catholic Archbishop urges priests The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos Archdiocese, Most Reverend  Alfred Adewale Martins   has urged Catholic priests to ensure that the values...
  5. Catholic Bishops Support War On Corruption, Terrorism The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Eminence John Cardinal Onaiyekan, says government must continue the legal efforts of thoroughly investigating...
  6. Terrorism: Kaigama calls for extra vigilance Following renewed insurgency attacks in parts of the north, President of Catholic Bishop Conference of Nigeria and Archbishop of Jos...
  7. Catholic bishop urges christians to be honest Ignatius-Kaigama The Catholic Archbishop of Jos, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has urged Christians to bé honest in all their undertakings....
  8. Cleric to Buhari: Fighting corruption, not equal to improving Nigerians’ living standards Worried by the debilitating state of Nigeria’s economy, the Pastor, New Dawn Baptist Church, NDBC, Victoria Island, Lagos, Rev. Samson...
  9. Nigerians Must Stand Together to Defeat Boko Haram – Soyinka Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, on Wednesday called on Nigerians to stand together and defeat the Boko Harm insurgency in...
  10. Okorocha accuses Archbishop Obinna of playing partisan politics By Chidi Nkwopara OWERRI— The gap between Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State and the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical...

< YOHAIG home